Winro Commercial (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -30.25 crore

Net loss of Winro Commercial (India) reported to Rs 25.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 81.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs -30.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 73.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.56% to Rs 401.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 481.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.73% to Rs 448.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 440.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

-30.2573.30448.49440.87105.6296.5697.5998.07-33.9267.72426.30425.55-33.9967.64426.05425.24-25.5981.86401.96481.74

