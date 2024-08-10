Brady & Morris Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 36.16% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.78% to Rs 20.56 croreNet profit of Brady & Morris Engineering Company rose 36.16% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 43.78% to Rs 20.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales20.5614.30 44 OPM %17.1217.55 -PBDT3.462.56 35 PBT3.232.42 33 NP2.411.77 36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News