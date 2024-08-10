ICE Make Refrigeration consolidated net profit declines 30.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.70% to Rs 85.23 crore

Net profit of ICE Make Refrigeration declined 30.78% to Rs 3.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.70% to Rs 85.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 79.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.85.2379.147.0710.345.698.124.747.153.715.36

