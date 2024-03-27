Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brahmaputra Infrastructure receives LoA for road project in Tripura

Brahmaputra Infrastructure receives LoA for road project in Tripura

Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Brahmaputra Infrastructure have received a LOA from the office of Executive Director ( T.) - National Highway & Infrastructure Development Corporation of India for the execution of the Rehabilitation and Up-gradation of road from design Km 25.250 to Km 36.460 (Total Length: 11.210 Km) of Kailashahar - Kurti Bridge section of NH-208A to two lane with paved shoulder in the State of Tripura on EPC mode (Package III)-Balance work- Letter of Acceptance (LOA)- of an total amount Rs. 59.84 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Brahmaputra Infrastructure receives project of Rs 50 cr in Assam

Brahmaputra Infrastructure wins NHAI road project tof Rs 50.80 cr

J Kumar Infraprojects JV receives LoA under Mumbai Costal Road North Project

KNR Constructions receives LoA for Rs 1,163-cr project

KNR Constructions receives LoA for a water supply project of Rs 1163 cr

Sensex rallies 526 pts, Nifty ends above 22,120; RIL spurts 3.6%

SRM Contractors IPO subscribed 17.40 times

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Singapore Market ends 0.6% up

Hong Kong Market falls 1.36%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story