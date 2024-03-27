Brahmaputra Infrastructure receives LoA for road project in Tripura

Brahmaputra Infrastructure have received a LOA from the office of Executive Director ( T.) - National Highway & Infrastructure Development Corporation of India for the execution of the Rehabilitation and Up-gradation of road from design Km 25.250 to Km 36.460 (Total Length: 11.210 Km) of Kailashahar - Kurti Bridge section of NH-208A to two lane with paved shoulder in the State of Tripura on EPC mode (Package III)-Balance work- Letter of Acceptance (LOA)- of an total amount Rs. 59.84 crore.

