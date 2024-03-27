Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty March 2024 futures closed at 22,194, a premium of 70.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,123.65 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 118.95 points or 0.54% to 22,123.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.91% to 12.70.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 March 2024.

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

