Brainbees Solutions rises as Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 163 crore

Brainbees Solutions rallied 4.04% after the company posted consolidated net loss of Rs 162.85 crore in Q2 FY25 as against with net loss of Rs 1,119.4 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

However, revenue from operations jumped 26.41% to Rs 1,904.9 crore in the second quarter of FY25 as against Rs 1,506.9 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

The company reported pre tax loss of Rs 515.50 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with pre tax loss of Rs 112.09 crore reported in same period last year.

In Q2 FY25, total expenses rallied 22.18% YoY to Rs 1,847.9 crore. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 179.16 crore (up 29.84% YoY) while finance cost was at Rs 97.96 crore (up 10.32% YoY) during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 80.10 crore in Q2 FY25, recording a growth of 66.18% as compared with Rs 48.20 crore registered in Q2 FY24. EBITDA margin improved to 4.2% in Q2 FY25 as against 3.2% recorded in Q2 FY24.

The companys India multi-channel business delivered 38% YoY growth in adjusted EBITDA along with revenue growth of 19% YoY in Q2 FY25.

International business regained growth momentum in Q2 FY25 delivering 25% YoY revenue growth with continuous improvement in profitability as Adjusted EBITDA margins improved by 390bps to (18.9%) in Q2 FY25 as against (22.8%) posted in Q2 FY24.

GlobalBees delivered a strong performance with 55% YoY revenue growth in Q2FY25 and continued improvement in profitability with 154% YoY growth in adjusted EBITDA, the company filing said.

Significant improvement in consolidated profitability was driven by gross margin expansion of 101 bps YoY in Q2FY25 and operating leverage driving adjusted EBITDA margins to 4.2% in Q2FY25 from 3.2% in Q2FY24.

Brainbees Solutions (Firstcry) was founded in 2010. It caters to the needs of mothers, babies, and kids via its online platform FirstCry. The company offers everything needed for an infant up to the age of 12, including apparel, footwear, baby gear, nursery, diapers, toys, and personal care, amongst others. The portfolio includes Indian third-party brands, global brands, and own brands.

The extensive offerings consisted of more than 1.65 million stock keeping units (SKUs) from more than 7,580 brands on its multi-channel platform across categories as of March 31, 2024. BabyHug, one of Firstcrys house brands was the largest multi-category brand for mother, baby, and kid products in India by gross merchandise value (GMV) in FY 2024, according to a RedSeer report. Other key house brands include Pine Kids, Cute Walk by BabyHug, and Babyoye.

