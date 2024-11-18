Consumer Durables shares gain

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Consumer Durables index rising 228.5 points or 0.38% at 60343.33 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 4.26%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 2.57%),Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (up 1.25%),Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 1.12%),Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.69%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Blue Star Ltd (up 0.51%), Voltas Ltd (up 0.48%), and Titan Company Ltd (up 0.16%).

On the other hand, Havells India Ltd (down 0.69%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 0.43%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 784.81 or 1.5% at 51597.17.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 133.74 points or 0.88% at 15112.32.

The Nifty 50 index was down 164.35 points or 0.7% at 23368.35.

The BSE Sensex index was down 496.58 points or 0.64% at 77083.73.

On BSE,1172 shares were trading in green, 2115 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

