Brawn Biotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.01% to Rs 3.30 crore

Net Loss of Brawn Biotech reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.01% to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3.302.92-9.39-13.36-0.31-0.39-0.34-0.42-0.34-0.42

