National Plastic Industries standalone net profit declines 14.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales decline 3.68% to Rs 21.18 crore

Net profit of National Plastic Industries declined 14.47% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.68% to Rs 21.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales21.1821.99 -4 OPM %7.888.73 -PBDT1.271.42 -11 PBT0.650.76 -14 NP0.650.76 -14

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

