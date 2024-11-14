National Plastic Industries standalone net profit declines 14.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.68% to Rs 21.18 croreNet profit of National Plastic Industries declined 14.47% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.68% to Rs 21.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales21.1821.99 -4 OPM %7.888.73 -PBDT1.271.42 -11 PBT0.650.76 -14 NP0.650.76 -14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News