National Plastic Industries standalone net profit declines 14.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of National Plastic Industries declined 14.47% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.68% to Rs 21.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.21.1821.997.888.731.271.420.650.760.650.76

