Brigade Enterprises gains after signing JDA for Rs 1,000-cr project in Chennai

Brigade Enterprises rose 1.09% to Rs 901.40 after the company has entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) for a strategically located 6.6-acre land parcel in West Chennai with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 1,000 crore.

The development will feature a premium residential offering designed to meet the rising demand for quality urban living in Chennai. Positioned along a major arterial corridor, the site ensures excellent connectivity to key industrial hubs and peripheral business districts, reinforcing its potential as a prime location for an integrated, future-ready residential community.

This project aligns with our strategic vision to expand in high-growth urban markets and develop landmark residential spaces that cater to evolving customer expectations, Brigade Enterprises said in a statement.

Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises Limited, said, Chennai is our second-largest market, and this joint venture is a key step in deepening our presence and expanding our portfolio in the city. Chennai's real estate market is on a strong growth trajectory, driven by robust infrastructure and sustained demand from both end-users and investors. This new residential development reinforces our goal of securing marquee land parcels in prime locations to deliver integrated, high-quality projects that meet the demands of Chennai's discerning homebuyers. Brigade Enterprises is one of Indias leading property developers. The company has developed properties in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Gift City-Gujarat, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru and Chikkamagaluru with developments across residential, office, retail and hotels.