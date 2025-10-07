Zydus Life gets Health Canada nod for Liothyronine tablets

Zydus Lifesciences announced that it has received a Notice of Compliance (NOC) from Health Canada for its generic Liothyronine tablets in 5 mcg and 25 mcg strengths.

Liothyronine, a synthetic form of the thyroid hormone T3 (triiodothyronine), is used primarily for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The tablets will be manufactured at the companys Ahmedabad SEZ facility.

According to IQVIA MAT data for June 2025, the product recorded annual sales of 10.9 million Canadian dollars in Canada. With this approval, Zydus, along with its subsidiaries and affiliates, will be able to market the drug in Canada, further strengthening its presence in the North American generics market.