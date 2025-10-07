Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus Life gets Health Canada nod for Liothyronine tablets

Zydus Life gets Health Canada nod for Liothyronine tablets

Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Zydus Lifesciences announced that it has received a Notice of Compliance (NOC) from Health Canada for its generic Liothyronine tablets in 5 mcg and 25 mcg strengths.

Liothyronine, a synthetic form of the thyroid hormone T3 (triiodothyronine), is used primarily for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The tablets will be manufactured at the companys Ahmedabad SEZ facility.

According to IQVIA MAT data for June 2025, the product recorded annual sales of 10.9 million Canadian dollars in Canada. With this approval, Zydus, along with its subsidiaries and affiliates, will be able to market the drug in Canada, further strengthening its presence in the North American generics market.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global life sciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. The companys consolidated net profit rose 3.3% to Rs 1,466.80 crore on a 7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6,467 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences fell 0.22% to Rs 992.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

