Adani Green Energy Ltd Spurts 1.75%

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 16% over last one month compared to 4.46% gain in BSE Power index and 1.43% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Green Energy Ltd gained 1.75% today to trade at Rs 1077.85. The BSE Power index is up 0.51% to quote at 6833.71. The index is up 4.46 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ABB India Ltd increased 1.6% and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd added 1.27% on the day. The BSE Power index went down 15.56 % over last one year compared to the 1.01% surge in benchmark SENSEX.