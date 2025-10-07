Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Green Energy Ltd Spurts 1.75%

Adani Green Energy Ltd Spurts 1.75%

Image
Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 16% over last one month compared to 4.46% gain in BSE Power index and 1.43% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Green Energy Ltd gained 1.75% today to trade at Rs 1077.85. The BSE Power index is up 0.51% to quote at 6833.71. The index is up 4.46 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ABB India Ltd increased 1.6% and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd added 1.27% on the day. The BSE Power index went down 15.56 % over last one year compared to the 1.01% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 16% over last one month compared to 4.46% gain in BSE Power index and 1.43% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 11805 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.13 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1849.75 on 09 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 758 on 03 Mar 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zydus Life gets Health Canada nod for Liothyronine tablets

Indices edge higher; breadth strong

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹28,000 crore

Biocon Pharma receives USFDA approval for Rifaximin Tablets

Shares of Dhillon Freight Carrier list in MT Group

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story