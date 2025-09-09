Brigade Enterprises gains on inking Rs 2,500-cr luxury housing project in Bengaluru

Brigade Enterprises rose 1.09% to Rs 919.90 after the company announced the signing of a luxury residential joint development project in East Bengaluru.

The project spans approximately 10.75 acres and offers a total saleable area potential of 2.5 million square feet, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of around Rs 2,500 crore, the development is poised to become a significant addition to Brigade's premium residential portfolio.

Pavitra Shankar, managing director (MD), Brigade Enterprises, said: "Bengaluru is our primary market, and this new development reflects our strategic commitment to focus on high quality developments in premium micro markets that combine connectivity, infrastructure, and lifestyle appeal.

The location is rapidly evolving as a premium residential corridor, and we believe that this project will play a pivotal role in attracting a new generation of aspirational homebuyers. This project also represents our vision for the future of urban living in Bengaluru where efficiency, sustainability, and community come together, and we are excited to bring it to life for homebuyers." Brigade Enterprises is one of Indias leading property developers. The company has developed properties in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Gift City-Gujarat, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru and Chikkamagaluru with developments across residential, office, retail and hotels. The company's consolidated net profit rose 79.03% to Rs 149.88 crore on a 18.88% increase in revenue to Rs 1,281.14 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.