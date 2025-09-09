Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMDC corrects on profit booking after recent rally

GMDC corrects on profit booking after recent rally

Image
Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) declined 4.23% to Rs 516.20 as investors booked profits after the stock surged 18.45% in the last two sessions.

Despite the dip, the stock remains up 27.87% from its recent closing low of Rs 403.70 on 29 August 2025 and has gained 42.53% over the past year. Trading volumes were elevated, reflecting active participation from both institutional and retail investors.

The recent rally in GMDC shares has been supported by expectations of the governments push towards rare earth mining to strengthen domestic supply chains for critical minerals used in electric vehicles, renewable energy and high-tech electronics. GMDC is developing rare earth deposits in Gujarats Chhota Udaipur district and plans to build an integrated supply chain from mining to processing.

The PSU, Indias second-largest lignite producer and a zero-debt company, has also diversified into thermal, wind and solar power.

Brokerages, however, remain cautious on valuations, citing slower-than-expected ramp-up at lignite mines and limited visibility on rare earth projects.

GMDC, Indias second-largest lignite producer and the leading merchant seller of lignite, is a state-owned enterprise with the Gujarat government holding a 74% stake. The company mines lignite from deposit-rich regions across the state and supplies it to high-growth industries such as textiles, chemicals, ceramics, bricks, and captive power.

The companys standalone net profit declined 11.07% to Rs 164.13 crore on a 10.45% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 732.60 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion

Infosys concludes digital transformation for Bank CTBC Indonesia

John Cockerill India secures order for supply of tunnel furnaces

Dharan Infra-EPC receives work contract worth Rs 262 cr

Dollar index near 7-week low amid rate cut bets; US PPI and CPI eyed

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story