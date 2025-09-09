India and Israel sign bilateral investment agreement

India and Israel on Monday inked a bilateral investment agreement with an aim to promote and protect investments in each other's countries, the finance ministry said. The agreement is expected to boost investments, provide greater certainty and protection for investors, facilitating the growth of trade and mutual investments by ensuring a minimum standard of treatment, and an independent dispute resolution mechanism through arbitration. The Agreement also includes provisions to safeguard investments against expropriation, ensure transparency, and enable smooth transfers and compensation for losses. At the same time, it carefully balances investor protection with the States regulatory rights, preserving sufficient policy space for sovereign governance.

