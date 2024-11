Revolt Motors expands dealership network to 14 more cities

Revolt Motors announced the latest expansion of its dealership network across India. With a network now spanning 153 dealerships and 14 more planned for November in cities such as Hubli (Karnataka), Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Katihar (Bihar), Maheshkhunt (Bihar), Khagaria (Bihar), Nawanshahr (Punjab), Kannauj (UP), Satara (Maharaashtra), Sattur (Tamil Nadu), Mayiladuthurai (Tamil Nadu), Bhilwara (Rajasthan), Warangal (Telangana), Balasore (Odhisa), and Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News