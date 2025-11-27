Brigade Enterprises Ltd Surges 0.77%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has lost 9.25% over last one month compared to 2.79% fall in BSE Realty index and 1.32% rise in the SENSEX

Brigade Enterprises Ltd gained 0.77% today to trade at Rs 918. The BSE Realty index is up 0.74% to quote at 7134.44. The index is down 2.79 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sobha Ltd increased 0.4% and Lodha Developers Ltd added 0.13% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 10.81 % over last one year compared to the 6.87% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has lost 9.25% over last one month compared to 2.79% fall in BSE Realty index and 1.32% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 937 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 21846 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1340 on 06 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 812.85 on 07 Apr 2025.