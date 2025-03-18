Renaissance Global reduces its gross debt by Rs 53 cr during Q4 FY25

Renaissance Global has strengthened its financial position by reducing its gross debt by around Rs 53 crore during the ongoing Q4 of FY 2025. This reduction will help the Company lower its interest expense and reflects the Company's disciplined financial strategy and robust capital management practices. The Company had reported a lower Net Debt of Rs 188 crore as on 31 December, 2024 vs. Rs 311 crore at the same time last year.

