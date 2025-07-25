Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 2.61%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 2.61%

Image
Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Media index closed down 2.61% at 1669.6 today. The index has slipped 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd dropped 4.39%, Dish TV India Ltd fell 4.23% and Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd shed 3.75%. The Nifty Media index has fallen 18.00% over last one year compared to the 1.77% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index has dropped 2.21% and Nifty PSE index has slid 2.00% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.90% to close at 24837 while the SENSEX has slid 0.88% to close at 81463.09 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Board of HFCL approves shifting of registered office

Sensex settles 721 pts lower; Nifty ends below 24,850; VIX jumps 5.15%

Japanese markets end lower after gaining for two days

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Bajaj Finserv Q1 PAT jumps 27% YoY to Rs 5,329 cr

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story