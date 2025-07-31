Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brigade Hotel Ventures slips on debut

Brigade Hotel Ventures slips on debut

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Shares of Brigade Hotel Ventures were currently trading at Rs 84.01 at 10:30 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 6.66% compared with the issue price of Rs 90.

The scrip was listed at Rs 82, exhibiting a discount of 8.89% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 86.53 and a low of Rs 81.49. On the BSE, over 12.12 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Brigade Hotel Ventures was subscribed 4.48 times. The issue opened for bidding on 24 July 2025 and it closed on 28 July 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 85 and 90 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of Rs 759.6 crore. Of the proceeds, Rs 468.14 crore will be used for repayment, prepayment, or redemption (in full or in part) of certain borrowings availed by the company and its material subsidiary, SRP Prosperita Hotel Ventures Limited. An amount of Rs 107.52 crore will be utilized for the purchase of an undivided share of land from the companys promoters (BEL), while the remaining funds will be allocated for general corporate purposes.

Brigade Hotel Ventures (BHVL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Brigade Enterprises (BEL), is a leading hotel owner and developer in South India. The company operates nine hotels with 1,604 keys across key cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Mysuru, and GIFT City, in partnership with global hospitality brands such as Marriott, Accor, and IHG. BHVL plans to expand its portfolio with new luxury and upper midscale properties under brands like Grand Hyatt, Fairfield by Marriott, InterContinental, and The Ritz-Carlton, targeting completion between FY28 and FY29.

Ahead of the IPO, Brigade Hotel Ventures on Wednesday, 23 July 2025, raised Rs 324.72 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 3.60 crore shares at Rs 90 each to 17 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 23.66 crore and sales of Rs 468.25 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

