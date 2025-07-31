ITD Cementation Q1 PAT jumps 37% to Rs 137 cr

ITD Cementation India's consolidated net profit jumped 36.96% to Rs 137.21 crore on a 6.75% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,542.36 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 163.52 crore, up by 21.07% from Rs 135.09 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses rose 6.10% to Rs 2,400.43 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. The cost of raw materials consumed was at Rs 896.19 crore (up 1.90% YoY) and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 196.27 crore (up 13.20% YoY) during the quarter.

For the first quarter of FY26, the company reported a total operating income of Rs 2,542 crore, marking a 7% year-on-year (YoY) increase.