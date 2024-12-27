Bright Outdoor gains on bagging bulk advertising contract worth Rs 60 crore

Bright Outdoor Media added 1.93% to Rs 503 after the company has achieved a significant milestone by securing prestigious bulk advertising rights contract from Western Railways valued at Rs 60 crore.

This seven-year agreement grants Bright exclusive rights to develop 17,555 square feet of prime advertising real estate across Mumbai's Western suburbs. This landmark contract enables Bright to establish cutting-edge hoardings, including four advanced digital LED displays and seven front-lit static hoardings at 11 premier sites.

These strategically located sites in high-traffic areas such as Kandivali ROB, Goregaon ROB, and Mrinal Tai Gore Flyover provide unparalleled visibility in Mumbai's thriving suburban markets.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD of Bright Outdoor Media, said, We are pleased to secure the prestigious Western Railways Bulk Advertising Rights contract, marking a significant milestone for us. This project not only reinforces our position as a premier OOH media company but also underscores the deep trust and faith Indian Railways places in our ability to deliver impactful, reliable, and innovative advertising solutions.

The prime locations covered under this contract, including advanced digital LED displays and strategically placed static hoardings, have already started showcasing advertisements from prominent brands. These sites are delivering exceptional visibility in high-traffic areas, making them invaluable assets for advertisers and reflecting our commitment to excellence.

Looking ahead, we are actively working on securing similar high-value projects in collaboration with Indian Railways and other esteemed partners. Such opportunities align with our vision of expanding our footprint and offering advertisers unmatched visibility in prime markets. This partnership is a testament to the confidence placed in Bright by one of Indias most respected institutions, and it serves as a foundation for future growth and success.

The company's array of service hoardings includes railway boards, railway panels, transfer stickers, cinema slides, promos, full train, bus panels, full bus painting, mobile sign truck, kiosks, traffic booths, toll naka, gantry, and vinyl. Apart from out-of-home (OOH) advertising and providing various novel communication solutions to clients, it also offers services assuring multicultural and ethnic outdoor advertising campaigns that engage audiences and achieve impact for every creative need, idea, and budget.

Bright Outdoor Media standalone net profit zoomed 118.13% to Rs 9.14 crore on 38.75% jumped in revenue from operations to Rs 57.21 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

