Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Finolex Industries Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Finolex Industries Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Finolex Industries Ltd recorded volume of 280.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 65.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.26 lakh shares

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, Bata India Ltd, Usha Martin Ltd, Metro Brands Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 December 2024.

Finolex Industries Ltd recorded volume of 280.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 65.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.26 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.10% to Rs.259.00. Volumes stood at 2.18 lakh shares in the last session.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd clocked volume of 67.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.32 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.20% to Rs.178.67. Volumes stood at 2.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Bata India Ltd notched up volume of 21.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.24 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.48% to Rs.1,384.00. Volumes stood at 1.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Usha Martin Ltd recorded volume of 52.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.22 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.70% to Rs.383.05. Volumes stood at 3.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Inside Manmohan Singh's CV: Economics professor to Prime Minister of India

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 250 pts higher at 78,750; Nifty at 23,800; Pharma, Auto, Health, FMCG lead

Salman Khan's Sikandar teaser postponed after Manmohan Singh's demise

Manmohan Singh LIVE updates: Former PM's cremation to take place tomorrow

YSRCP leaders, cadres protest over power tariff hike in Andhra Pradesh

Metro Brands Ltd recorded volume of 11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.13 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.41% to Rs.1,263.10. Volumes stood at 56841 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex gains 315 pts; media shares rally

Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Angel One allots 2608 equity shares under ESOP

Tilaknagar Industries receives ratings action from CRISIL

Fortis Healthcare rises on appointing Leo Puri as chairman

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story