Volumes soar at Finolex Industries Ltd counter

Finolex Industries Ltd recorded volume of 280.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 65.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.26 lakh shares

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, Bata India Ltd, Usha Martin Ltd, Metro Brands Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 December 2024.

Finolex Industries Ltd recorded volume of 280.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 65.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.26 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.10% to Rs.259.00. Volumes stood at 2.18 lakh shares in the last session.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd clocked volume of 67.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.32 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.20% to Rs.178.67. Volumes stood at 2.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Bata India Ltd notched up volume of 21.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.24 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.48% to Rs.1,384.00. Volumes stood at 1.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Usha Martin Ltd recorded volume of 52.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.22 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.70% to Rs.383.05. Volumes stood at 3.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Metro Brands Ltd recorded volume of 11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.13 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.41% to Rs.1,263.10. Volumes stood at 56841 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News