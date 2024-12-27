Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Angel One allots 2608 equity shares under ESOP

Angel One allots 2608 equity shares under ESOP

Image
Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Angel One has allotted 2608 equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs. 10 each to the eligible employees of the Company pursuant to exercise under Angel Broking Employee Long Term Incentive Plan 2021. Consequent to the said allotment, the issued, subscribed, and paid-up capital of the Company stands at Rs. 9,02,50,751 comprising of 90,25,07,510 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tilaknagar Industries receives ratings action from CRISIL

Fortis Healthcare rises on appointing Leo Puri as chairman

Capital Goods shares slide

Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Metal shares fall

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story