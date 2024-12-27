Angel One allots 2608 equity shares under ESOP

Angel One has allotted 2608 equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs. 10 each to the eligible employees of the Company pursuant to exercise under Angel Broking Employee Long Term Incentive Plan 2021. Consequent to the said allotment, the issued, subscribed, and paid-up capital of the Company stands at Rs. 9,02,50,751 comprising of 90,25,07,510 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each.

