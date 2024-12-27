Sensex gains 315 pts; media shares rally

The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 23,800 level. Media shares advanced after declining for the past trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was advanced 315.05 points or 0.40% to 78,786.08. The Nifty 50 index rose 90.95 points or 0.38% to 23,841.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.20% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.42%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,984 shares rose and 1,928 shares fell. A total of 133 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index rose 0.59% to 1,857.70. The index shed 0.51% in the past trading session.

Den Networks (up 2.31%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 1.96%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 1.92%), Saregama India (up 1.01%), Sun TV Network (up 0.72%), Nazara Technologies (up 0.71%), PVR Inox (up 0.5%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 0.32%), Tips Music (up 0.13%) added.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper advanced 1.93% to 6.915 as compared with previous close 6.895.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.5300, compared with its previous close of 85.2725 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2025 settlement rose 0.08% to Rs 76,892.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.01% to 108.14.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.61% to 4.605.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for February 2025 settlement added 13 cents or 0.18% to $73.39 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Garware Technical Fibres rallied 3.50% after the company received an in-principle approval letter from Bombay Stock Exchange (NSE) for bonus issue in the ratio of 4:1.

Shilpa Medicare rose 0.56%. The company informed that its Unit 4, Jadcherla, and Unit 7, Nacharam in Hyderabad, Telangana had undergone a GMP inspection by Ministry of Health, Belarus for GMP certification from the Eurasian Economic Union in October 2024.

