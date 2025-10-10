Brightcom Group signs MoU with Project DYNAMO

To advance disaster preparedness and civilian resilience using defence-grade systems

Brightcom Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Project DYNAMO, Inc. (Project DYNAMO), a veteran-led humanitarian organization known for high-risk evacuations and disaster response operations across conflict and catastrophe zones. Under the MoU, Brightcom's Defence division will integrate and deploy its command and decision-support platforms, that will enhance crisis response, evacuation coordination, and disaster recovery, strengthening national preparedness and civilian resilience during emergencies.

All collaborative programs will be presented under a joint identity, to be revealed later. Around the world, defence forces are expanding their mandate beyond traditional combat to include Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) as a core mission. From strategic airlift and engineering brigades to ISR-enabled situational awareness and logistics at scale, militaries now provide the speed, reach, and discipline that civilian systems need during crises.