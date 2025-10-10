Brightcom Group signs MoU with Project DYNAMO

To advance disaster preparedness and civilian resilience using defence-grade systems
Brightcom Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Project DYNAMO, Inc. (Project DYNAMO), a veteran-led humanitarian organization known for high-risk evacuations and disaster response operations across conflict and catastrophe zones. Under the MoU, Brightcom's Defence division will integrate and deploy its command and decision-support platforms, that will enhance crisis response, evacuation coordination, and disaster recovery, strengthening national preparedness and civilian resilience during emergencies.
All collaborative programs will be presented under a joint identity, to be revealed later. Around the world, defence forces are expanding their mandate beyond traditional combat to include Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) as a core mission. From strategic airlift and engineering brigades to ISR-enabled situational awareness and logistics at scale, militaries now provide the speed, reach, and discipline that civilian systems need during crises.
Founded by U.S. special-operations veterans, Project DYNAMO has led complex rescue missions since 2021, including evacuations from Afghanistan, Ukraine, Israel, Haiti and other high-risk environments, and reports thousands of civilians assisted through land, air, and maritime operations.
How the partnership would work:Operational expertise along with AI: Project DYNAMO's on-ground methods and playbooks will inform Brightcom's workflows for tasking, situational awareness, communications, and after-action learning. Government & authority engagement: Brightcom will represent joint solutions with regional government and public-sector stakeholders and allied bodies, aligning with India's disaster-risk reduction vision. Joint identity: All programs will be co-branded under a new joint identity. The system: equips commanders, emergency authorities, and frontline teams with a shared operating pictureso defence assets, civil responders, and NGOs can plan, coordinate, and recover as one integrated network.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
