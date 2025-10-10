RailTel Corp rises after securing Rs 18-cr LoI from CEG Karnataka

RailTel Corporation of India rose 1.36% to Rs 388.65 after the company received a letter of intent worth Rs 18.22 crore from the Centre for E-Governance, Karnataka, for OEM support of existing KSWAN 2.0 routers and switches.The contract, which is to be executed by 8 November 2025, does not fall under related party transactions and has been awarded on an arms length basis.
RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.
The companys standalone net profit jumped 35.81% to Rs 66.10 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 48.67 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 33.27% YoY to Rs 743.81 crore in Q1 FY26.
