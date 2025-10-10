Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty suggests green start for Nifty 50

GIFT Nifty suggests green start for Nifty 50

Image
Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2025 futures were trading with a gain of 34.50 points (or 0.15%) in early trade, suggesting a mildly positive opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,308.16 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 864.36 crore in the Indian equity market on 08 October 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs had sold shares worth Rs 672.24 crore in the cash market so far in October 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 35,301.36 crore in September 2025.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks limped towards the end of the week on a shaky footing on Friday as declines on Wall Street lingered into early trading.

Meanwhile, shares of South Korean chipmakers SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics hit record highs Friday, after a near-weeklong holiday, boosted by a series of artificial intelligence deals.

The two companies are set to benefit from an OpenAI and Advanced Micro Devices deal that could see Sam Altmans company take a 10% stake in AMD. Shares of AMD rallied on the news and are up more than 40% so far this week.

On Wall Street, major U.S. indices retreated as investors digested the ongoing government shutdown and took profits after recent record highs.

The S&P 500 fell 0.28% to 6,735.11, the Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.08% to 23,024.63, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 243.36 points, or 0.52%, to 46,358.42.

Domestic Market:

Equity benchmarks ended sharply higher today as optimism built up ahead of TCS' Q2 results. The Nifty climbed steadily after an early bout of volatility to close above the 25,180 mark, supported by gains in metal, IT, and healthcare stocks. Buying interest in heavyweight counters gathered pace through the session, buoyed by positive global cues and a pause in foreign outflows.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 398.44 points or 0.49% to 82,17210. The Nifty 50 index added 135.65 points or 0.54% to 25,181.80.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Afcons Infra, Afcons Infra, RailTel Corp, Rajesh Power Services

Triton Corp. reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Afcons Infrastructure secures Rs 576-cr order

Panacea Biotec secures order of Rs 127 cr from CMSS, Govt. of India

HPL Electric & Power update on order from Energy Efficiency Services

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story