GIFT Nifty suggests green start for Nifty 50

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2025 futures were trading with a gain of 34.50 points (or 0.15%) in early trade, suggesting a mildly positive opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,308.16 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 864.36 crore in the Indian equity market on 08 October 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs had sold shares worth Rs 672.24 crore in the cash market so far in October 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 35,301.36 crore in September 2025.

Global Markets: Asian stocks limped towards the end of the week on a shaky footing on Friday as declines on Wall Street lingered into early trading. Meanwhile, shares of South Korean chipmakers SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics hit record highs Friday, after a near-weeklong holiday, boosted by a series of artificial intelligence deals. The two companies are set to benefit from an OpenAI and Advanced Micro Devices deal that could see Sam Altmans company take a 10% stake in AMD. Shares of AMD rallied on the news and are up more than 40% so far this week. On Wall Street, major U.S. indices retreated as investors digested the ongoing government shutdown and took profits after recent record highs.

The S&P 500 fell 0.28% to 6,735.11, the Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.08% to 23,024.63, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 243.36 points, or 0.52%, to 46,358.42. Domestic Market: Equity benchmarks ended sharply higher today as optimism built up ahead of TCS' Q2 results. The Nifty climbed steadily after an early bout of volatility to close above the 25,180 mark, supported by gains in metal, IT, and healthcare stocks. Buying interest in heavyweight counters gathered pace through the session, buoyed by positive global cues and a pause in foreign outflows. The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 398.44 points or 0.49% to 82,17210. The Nifty 50 index added 135.65 points or 0.54% to 25,181.80.