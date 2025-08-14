Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.00% to Rs 0.56 crore

Net profit of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.00% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.560.5078.5760.000.24-0.630.24-0.630.19-0.63

