Gretex Corporate Services consolidated net profit declines 84.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 44.51% to Rs 21.98 crore

Net profit of Gretex Corporate Services declined 84.66% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 44.51% to Rs 21.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.21.9839.617.8323.762.169.731.509.320.775.02

