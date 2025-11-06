Britannia Inds gains as Q2 PAT jumps 23% YoY to Rs 654 cr

Britannia Industries jumped 3.56% to Rs 6,096 after its consolidated net profit increased 23.14% to Rs 654.47 crore on 3.70% jump in total revenue from operations to Rs 4,840.63 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Profit before tax (PBT) increased 23.55% YoY to Rs 883.62 crore in Q2 FY26.
Total expenses marginally rose 0.27% to Rs 4,005.84 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 3,994.87 crore in Q2 FY25. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 2,647.16 crore (up 2.68% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 181.08 crore (down 22.04% YoY) and finance cost stood at 34.68 crore (up 0.11%YoY) during the period under review.
On a half year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 13.31% to Rs 1,175.19 crore on 6.11% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 9,462.85 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.
Varun Berry, executive vice-chairman, MD & CEO, said: Our Revenue during the quarter registered a reasonable growth of 4.1% with the profits growing by 23.2%, driven by relatively stable commodity prices and sustained efforts to optimise costs across the value chain. The recent GST rate rationalization announced by the Government is a welcome step towards stimulating consumer demand and uplifting the overall economic sentiment in the country.
However, transitional challenges arising from the GST-related changes in Supply Chain, Trade and Channels had a short-term impact on business during the latter part of the quarter, which is expected to get normalized progressively in the coming quarter. The adjacent bakery categories of Rusk, Wafers, and Croissants continued to deliver double-digit growth for consecutive quarters despite the transitionary headwinds, driven by strong momentum in the e-commerce channel - also aiding the inhome consumption of our indulgent and impulse product range of Fudge It Cakes, Pure Magic Stars and Tarts, Jim Jam, Little Hearts amongst others.
Looking ahead, we aim to drive the business through healthy volume-led growth as we continue to strengthen our presence across different geographies with regional-consumer centric product and distribution strategies, price competitiveness while leveraging our brand strength to sustain market leadership amidst the proliferation of multiple local players in different states and regions.
Britannia Industries announced that its board of directors, at its meeting held on 5 November 2025, approved the appointment of Rakshit Hargave as an additional whole-time director and chief executive officer (CEO), designated as executive director and chief executive officer (ED & CEO) of the company for a term of five years. His appointment will be effective from 15 December 2025, the date of his joining the company.
Britannia Industries (BIL) is one of India's leading FMCG companies. The company's principal activity is the manufacture and sale of biscuits, bread, rusk, cakes and dairy products.
