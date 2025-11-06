Whirlpool of India slides after Q2 PAT fall 21% YoY to Rs 41 cr

Whirlpool of India declined 1.68% to Rs 1,351.10 after the company reported a 20.54% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 41.33 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 52.02 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations slipped 3.83% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,647.27 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

The company said the marginal decrease in revenue was mainly due to a slowdown in refrigerator industry growth during the quarter and some impact on market share driven by extraordinary competitive pricing and promotions.

Profit before tax (PBT) for Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 47.59 crore, down 35.13% from Rs 73.37 crore in the same quarter last year.