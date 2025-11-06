Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CCL Products hits fresh all-time high after strong Q2 performance

CCL Products hits fresh all-time high after strong Q2 performance

Image
Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 10:32 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

CCL Products (India) jumped 12.68% to Rs 999.90 after the company reported 36.4% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 100.86 crore on a 52.6% rise in revenue to Rs 1,126.73 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

Total operating expenditure during the period under review aggregated to Rs 929.60 crore, up 54.6% YoY.

PBIDT improved by 44.3% to Rs 198.61 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 137.62 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 127.09 crore, up by 45.6% from Rs 87.31 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

The scrip surged 13.41% to hit the days high at Rs 1,006.30 today, which is an all-time high for the counter.

On the BSE, over 1.71 lakh shares of the company had changed hands at the counter, which is steeply higher as compared with the average trading volume of 4,068 shares traded in the past two weeks.

CCL Products (India) produces premium quality coffee that meets the global standards. It produces wide array of coffee varieties, including spray dried coffee powder, spray-dried agglomerated coffee, freeze concentrated liquid coffee, roast & ground coffee, roasted coffee beans, freeze dried coffee and premix coffee.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Redington surges on strong Q2 performance

Angel One records 23% MoM jump in overall ADTO

Whirlpool of India slides after Q2 PAT fall 21% YoY to Rs 41 cr

GNG Electronics gains after strong Q2; PAT jumps 52% YoY to Rs 33 crore

AXISCADES signs MoU with French drone company - Electronic Bird Control

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story