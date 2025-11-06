CCL Products hits fresh all-time high after strong Q2 performance

CCL Products (India) jumped 12.68% to Rs 999.90 after the company reported 36.4% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 100.86 crore on a 52.6% rise in revenue to Rs 1,126.73 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.
Total operating expenditure during the period under review aggregated to Rs 929.60 crore, up 54.6% YoY.
PBIDT improved by 44.3% to Rs 198.61 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 137.62 crore posted in Q2 FY25.
Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 127.09 crore, up by 45.6% from Rs 87.31 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.
The scrip surged 13.41% to hit the days high at Rs 1,006.30 today, which is an all-time high for the counter.
On the BSE, over 1.71 lakh shares of the company had changed hands at the counter, which is steeply higher as compared with the average trading volume of 4,068 shares traded in the past two weeks.
CCL Products (India) produces premium quality coffee that meets the global standards. It produces wide array of coffee varieties, including spray dried coffee powder, spray-dried agglomerated coffee, freeze concentrated liquid coffee, roast & ground coffee, roasted coffee beans, freeze dried coffee and premix coffee.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app