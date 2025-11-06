CCL Products hits fresh all-time high after strong Q2 performance

CCL Products (India) jumped 12.68% to Rs 999.90 after the company reported 36.4% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 100.86 crore on a 52.6% rise in revenue to Rs 1,126.73 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

Total operating expenditure during the period under review aggregated to Rs 929.60 crore, up 54.6% YoY.

PBIDT improved by 44.3% to Rs 198.61 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 137.62 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 127.09 crore, up by 45.6% from Rs 87.31 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

The scrip surged 13.41% to hit the days high at Rs 1,006.30 today, which is an all-time high for the counter.