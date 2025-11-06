Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GNG Electronics gains after strong Q2; PAT jumps 52% YoY to Rs 33 crore

GNG Electronics gains after strong Q2; PAT jumps 52% YoY to Rs 33 crore

Image
Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

GNG Electronics rose 1.56% to Rs 352.10 after the company reported a robust performance for Q2 FY26, supported by healthy demand for ICT products, an expanding customer base, and improved profitability.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit surged 41.6% to Rs 32.66 crore on a 24.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 439.91 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Profit before tax climbed 52.9% year on year to Rs 36.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025.

EBITDA stood at Rs 46.8 crore in Q2 FY26, up 30.4% from the Rs 35.9 crore recorded in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 10.6% from 10.2%, while PAT margin expanded by 88 bps to 7.4%, reflecting the companys focus on operational efficiency and expansion across key markets.

Sharad Khandelwal, managing director, said, We are pleased to report another strong quarter, with revenue growing 24.7% YoY and margins improvingEBITDA margin up 46 bps to 10.6% and PAT margin up 88 bps to 7.4%. The growth reflects robust demand for ICT products, an expanding customer base, and a strong presence across India, the UAE, and the USA. Backed by a solid ESG framework and operational excellence, GNG Electronics remains confident of sustaining growth and driving its vision of promoting circular economy practices globally.

GNG Electronics is Indias largest refurbisher of laptops and desktops and among the largest refurbishers of ICT devices overall, both globally and in India, with significant presence across India, the USA, Europe, Africa, and the UAE, in terms of value, as of March 31, 2025. The company follows a repair-over-replacement approach to provide affordable, reliable, and premium ICT devices functionally and aesthetically comparable to new products, backed by industry-leading warranties.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AXISCADES signs MoU with French drone company - Electronic Bird Control

INR recovers amid correction in global crude oil prices

Maharashtra Seamless slides after Q2 PAT dips 43% YoY to Rs 125 crore; revenue down 11%

Hindalco Industries Ltd Falls 5.17%

Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd Spurts 7.11%

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story