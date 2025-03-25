Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 1.73%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 1.73% at 6216.95 today. The index is up 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Central Bank of India slipped 4.69%, Punjab & Sind Bank jumped 4.66% and UCO Bank fell 4.30%. The Nifty PSU Bank index is down 10.00% over last one year compared to the 7.11% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index is down 1.59% and Nifty Realty index has slid 1.46% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.04% to close at 23668.65 while the SENSEX added 0.04% to close at 78017.19 today.

