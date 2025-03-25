Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajel Projects gains on securing 'large' order from MPPTCL

Bajel Projects gains on securing 'large' order from MPPTCL

Image
Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Bajel Projects advanced 2.02% to Rs 179.10 after the company announced that it has secured a large EPC order from Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation (MPPTCL).

According to the firms internal classification, the contract is valued between Rs 100 crore and Rs 200 crore.

The project involves constructing 132kV DCDS overhead/underground transmission lines, installing feeder bays, switchyards, and 220kV, 160 MVA power transformers to supply power for MPMRCL's Metro Rail Project in Bhopal (TR39/2024).

The cost of the project is estimated to be between Rs 100 crore and Rs 200 crore, and it is expected to be completed within 24 months from the date of the notification of the award.

Bajel Projects (BPL) is a leading company in the business of power infrastructure, with a strong presence in the power transmission and power distribution sectors. BPL was formerly part of Bajaj Electricals under the EPC segment.

The companys net profit fell 56.55% to Rs 1.46 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 3.36 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 622.38 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024, up 126.25% from Rs 275.08 crore in the same quarter the previous fiscal.

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

