INR off three month high against US dollar

Indian rupee eased today, giving up some of the latest gains and holding just below three month high against the US dollar. INR has recorded robust gains in last few days as local equities stayed firm. However, a spirited run in the US index, which is consolidating above 104 mark is now weighing on the local currency. The INR currently quotes down 13 paise at 85.74 against the US dollar. WTI Crude oil futures are also exerting some pressure on the INR. Crude has hit near $70 per barrel, testing around three week high..

Powered by Capital Market - Live News