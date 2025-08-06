Britannia Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.81% to Rs 4534.86 crore

Net profit of Britannia Industries rose 2.98% to Rs 520.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 505.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.81% to Rs 4534.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4129.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4534.864129.9216.5918.23783.06779.67701.02705.74520.72505.64

