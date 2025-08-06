Chemcon Speciality Chemicals standalone net profit rises 18.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.57% to Rs 53.52 crore

Net profit of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals rose 18.99% to Rs 6.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.57% to Rs 53.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 45.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.53.5245.5214.5215.6611.159.908.437.376.395.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News