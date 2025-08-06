Mayur Floorings standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 81.31% to Rs 1.94 crore

Net profit of Mayur Floorings rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 81.31% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.941.077.228.410.090.050.030.010.030.01

