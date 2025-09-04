Britannia Industries Ltd soars 3.17%, gains for fifth straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 6095, up 3.17% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.19% in last one year as compared to a 1.3% slide in NIFTY and a 9.91% slide in the Nifty FMCG.

Britannia Industries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6095, up 3.17% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 24819.35. The Sensex is at 81019.27, up 0.56%. Britannia Industries Ltd has gained around 8.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56969.2, up 0.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.84 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6135, up 3.23% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd is up 4.19% in last one year as compared to a 1.3% slide in NIFTY and a 9.91% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.