TVS Motor Company Ltd spurts 1.48%, rises for fifth straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 3450.5, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.94% in last one year as compared to a 1.3% slide in NIFTY and a 1.33% slide in the Nifty Auto.

TVS Motor Company Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3450.5, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 24819.35. The Sensex is at 81019.27, up 0.56%. TVS Motor Company Ltd has gained around 15.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25775.45, up 1.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.69 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3460.7, up 1.35% on the day. TVS Motor Company Ltd is up 24.94% in last one year as compared to a 1.3% slide in NIFTY and a 1.33% slide in the Nifty Auto index.