Inox Wind Ltd up for fifth session

Inox Wind Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 145.44, up 0.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 24819.35. The Sensex is at 81019.27, up 0.56%. Inox Wind Ltd has dropped around 3.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Inox Wind Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34626.6, down 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 44.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 83.25 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 145.99, up 0.19% on the day. Inox Wind Ltd is down 33.68% in last one year as compared to a 1.3% drop in NIFTY and a 19.72% drop in the Nifty Energy index.