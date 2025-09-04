Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paisalo Digital climbs after board OKs raising Rs 50-cr via NCDs

Paisalo Digital climbs after board OKs raising Rs 50-cr via NCDs

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Paisalo Digital jumped 3.12% to Rs 34.80 after the company's board approved raising Rs 50 crore through issuance of debt securities via private placement.

The company will issue upto 5,000 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 50 crore. The NCDs will carry a coupon rate of 10% per annum, with a tenure of 36 months.

The coupon will be payable monthly and redemption will be made in 4 equal quarterly instalment starting from 9th quarter. The debentures are proposed to be listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Paisalo is an NBFC focused on providing small-ticket loans to financially excluded segments, including SMEs, MSMEs and self-employed individuals. The company has co-lending tie-ups with major banks.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 13.69% to Rs 47.17 crore on 17.24% increase in total income to Rs 218.71 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

