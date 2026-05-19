British Pound jumped from a two and half month low against the US dollar after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) upgraded its forecast for the UK's growth this year, but warned the Iran war and domestic uncertainty could hit the economy. The growth estimate has been upgraded to 1% from 0.8% for 2026 by the IMF. The upgrade comes after figures released last week showed UK economy turned in a positive performance as countrys Q1 2026 GDP figures showed a rise of 1.1% year-on-year, compared to the 1% recorded in Q4 2025. This pushed up GBP/USD from lows around 1.3300 and the counter zoomed up more than 0.60% in last session. It currently trades at 1.3400, up marginally on the day. On NSE, GB/INR futures are quoting up 0.24% at 129.11 after hitting highs above 1.2930 in early morning trades.

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