British Pound net speculative shorts fall

Large currency speculators continue to stay net short in the Pound futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) that began releasing delayed data following brief period of US shutdown. The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 4476 contracts in the data reported through October 7, 2025. This was a weekly plunge of 4418 net short contracts.

