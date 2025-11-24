PTC India Financial Services appoints director

At board meeting held on 24 November 2025

The board of PTC India Financial Services at its meeting held on 24 November 2025 has approved the appointment of Rashmi Verma (DIN: 01993918) as an Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director of the Company for a period of 3 consecutive years w.e.f. 24 November 2025, not liable to retire by rotation, which is subject to the approval of the shareholders.

