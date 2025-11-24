ITI surges on bargain hunting

ITI rallied 8.67% to Rs 323.35 as the counter witnessed value buying emerged after a sharp pullback.

The scrip had declined 7.97% to end at Rs 297.25 on Friday (21 November 2025), from its recent closing high of Rs 323 recorded on 13 November 2025.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 592.85 on 1 October 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 233.20 on 19 February 2025.

The stock underperformed the market over the past one month, declining 1.63% compared with 0.68% increase in the Sensex.

The counter also lagged the market in the past three months, gaining 0.25% compared with a 3.69% increase in the Sensex.

On the technical front, the stocks RSI (14) was currently at 55.184. An RSI reading of 70 or above indicates an overbought condition. A reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold condition. On the daily chart, the scrip is trading above its 10-day, 20-day and 100-day simple moving averages placed at 314.36, 319.55 and 313.74, respectively. ITI is a public sector undertaking, and a comprehensive solutions provider in telecommunications segment. It has state-of-art manufacturing facilities in six locations (Bengaluru, Naini, Raebareli, Mankapur, Srinagar and Palakkad) along with an in-house R&D centre in Bengaluru and marketing, sales & projects (MSP) offices spread across the country.