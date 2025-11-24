ITI surges on bargain hunting

ITI rallied 8.67% to Rs 323.35 as the counter witnessed value buying emerged after a sharp pullback.The scrip had declined 7.97% to end at Rs 297.25 on Friday (21 November 2025), from its recent closing high of Rs 323 recorded on 13 November 2025.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 592.85 on 1 October 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 233.20 on 19 February 2025.
The stock underperformed the market over the past one month, declining 1.63% compared with 0.68% increase in the Sensex.
The counter also lagged the market in the past three months, gaining 0.25% compared with a 3.69% increase in the Sensex.
On the technical front, the stocks RSI (14) was currently at 55.184. An RSI reading of 70 or above indicates an overbought condition. A reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold condition.
On the daily chart, the scrip is trading above its 10-day, 20-day and 100-day simple moving averages placed at 314.36, 319.55 and 313.74, respectively.
ITI is a public sector undertaking, and a comprehensive solutions provider in telecommunications segment. It has state-of-art manufacturing facilities in six locations (Bengaluru, Naini, Raebareli, Mankapur, Srinagar and Palakkad) along with an in-house R&D centre in Bengaluru and marketing, sales & projects (MSP) offices spread across the country.
The companys consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 54.36 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 70.33 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 46.53% YoY to Rs 543.40 crore in Q2 FY26.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
