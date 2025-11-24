IL JIN (an Amber subsidiary) acquires further stake in Unitronics

IL JIN Electronics (India) (IL JIN), a material subsidiary of Amber Enterprises India, has further acquired (Indirect) ordinary shares (0.96% stake) of Unitronics (1989) (R"G) (Unitronics) through ILJIN Holding, an Israel-based wholly owned subsidiary of IL JIN.

The details of the aforesaid acquisitions are as under : h

04 November 2025 : Acquisition of 65,000 ordinary shares of Unitronics for a total consideration of NIS 1,598,350, at a price of NIS 24.59 per share. h 23 November 2025: Acquisition of 70,000 ordinary shares of Unitronics for a total consideration of NIS 1,721,300, at a price of NIS 24.59 per share.

Consequent to the above acquisitions, IL JIN, through its investment vehicle ILJIN Holding, now holds a 41.16% ownership stake in the equity share capital of Unitronics.