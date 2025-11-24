Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup, Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd, Patel Engineering Ltd and Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 November 2025.

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup, Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd, Patel Engineering Ltd and Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 November 2025.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd lost 6.87% to Rs 954.15 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup tumbled 6.71% to Rs 35.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33690 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20239 shares in the past one month. Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd crashed 6.04% to Rs 286.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.48 lakh shares in the past one month. Patel Engineering Ltd dropped 5.94% to Rs 32.14. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.55 lakh shares in the past one month.