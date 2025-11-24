Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup, Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd, Patel Engineering Ltd and Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 November 2025.

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup, Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd, Patel Engineering Ltd and Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 November 2025.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd lost 6.87% to Rs 954.15 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup tumbled 6.71% to Rs 35.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33690 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20239 shares in the past one month.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd crashed 6.04% to Rs 286.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Patel Engineering Ltd dropped 5.94% to Rs 32.14. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd corrected 5.55% to Rs 3823.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5219 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7452 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Physicswallah extends slide as post-listing correction deepens

Volumes jump at ITI Ltd counter

Yes Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Wockhardt Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd slips for fifth straight session

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story